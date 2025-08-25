‘Avengers: Doomsday’ to revisit Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter’s story

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ set to revisit Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter’s story

Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently under progress in UK, has now shared a surprising update.

According to the insider reports, Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell are returning to Doomsday as Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter.

Steve and Peggy fell in love during the World War II, however Steve’s sacrifice left Peggy alone, she married someone else and founded S.H.I.E.L.D. Meanwhile, Steve remained frozen in ice for decades and was revived in modern time.

Steve then travelled back in time after the events of Avengers: Endgame and chose to stay with Peggy, finally getting his happy ending.

These actions altered history and triggered multiverse incursions setting up a dramatic arc in which "for the multiverse to survive, Steve has to die."

As per Comic Book Movie, a tipster revealed that Marvel Studios will be shooting scenes with Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in their house in Great Windsor Park this weekend.

The source also suggested that Doctor Doom will investigate those responsible for causing the incursions, assembling his own team, and planning to eliminate them as a perceived threat to the multiverse.

In addition to Evans and Atwell, the star-studded film also includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr and many more.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026.