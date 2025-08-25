Zendaya enjoys ‘normal life’ with Tom Holland amid tough filming schedule

Zendaya broke silence about her time filming in Scotland with her fiancé Tom Holland.

Last month the Spider-Man co-stars were seen filming for their upcoming historical drama film, The Odyssey.

The shooting of the project that also stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, took place across northern Scotland including Findlater Castle and Culbin Sands.

While chatting with Sunday Mail, the Dune star opened up about making "special" memories with her beau.

The Euphoria actress revealed that she "really loved" spending time in the highland capital, where locals allowed her and Tom to do "normal things."

She shared, "I really loved my time in Inverness. It was a beautiful city. Obviously, we were there for work, but in between filming, we had a chance for a bit of downtime. The locals were so friendly and actually allowed us to do normal things."

While talking about her role, Zendaya added, "Mom is very proud of our Scottish roots. I’ve said before I would take on a Scottish role if I felt that I had nailed it and it sounded authentic."

The 28-year-old artist also noted, "It’s so important that if I take on a Scottish accent that I can pull it off. Taking on a Scottish accent would be special, with our history in the family."

Christopher Nolan’s helmed The Odyssey follows the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca as he returns home following the Trojan War.

The highly-anticipated star-studded film is slated for release on July 17, 2026.