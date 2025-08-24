'Conclave' director turns down offer to direct 'Ocean's 14' starring Brad Pitt

Ocean's franchise features Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon in lead roles

BAFTA Award winner Edward Berger, who has directed many hit films, was once in talks to direct Ocean’s 14.

The 56-year-old turned down the offer to create the sequel of the popular crime comedy, previously directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Edward, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Ballad of a Small Player starring Colin Farrell, has finally broken his silence on the matter and has unveiled why he rejected such an opportunity.

While speaking to Deadline, he revealed, "We were talking at that time, Brad and I, and yes, I was seduced by the thought of making something like that. I'm from a small place in Germany.”

He confessed that he never got an opportunity like this before. “And suddenly Brad Pitt and George Clooney and Julia Roberts and Matt Damon, I would be able to make a movie with them.”

Berger did admit that he tempted with the offer for once. “But deep down inside I knew it's not my movie, it's Steven Soderbergh's movie. He invented that, beautifully. He made them, and I'm just following in his footsteps. What is new for me?'"

All Quiet on the Western Front director’s new film, backed by Netflix, is slated to release on October 16.