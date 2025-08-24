Walter Boys’ Noah Lalonde finds his ‘Troy Bolton’ connection in real life

Noah Lalonde draws parallels to Zac Efron in ‘High School Musical’

Noah Lalonde is drawing parallels between himself and Zac Efron’s character in High School Musical.

The 27-year-old actor, who rose to fame after portraying Cole Walter in My Life with the Walter Boys, opened up to People magazine about juggling the two professions.

While Noah admitted that his love for sports hadn’t faded with time, he just couldn’t let go of acting either, and it certainly rings a bell for every HSM fan.

Offering an inside glimpse into the similarities between himself and Troy Bolton, he told the outlet, “As I got into high school, [hockey] got a lot more serious, and all of the extracurricular interests narrowed quite a bit.

“When I finally did stop playing hockey, it was a no-brainer. It was like, I’d spent my whole life doing one thing, and before I do something else, I’m going to do the thing that I think has been knocking around in my brain for a long time.”

In addition, he didn’t hold back from praising Efron’s early career, describing him as someone who was totally comfortable with his personality.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the second instalment of My Life with the Walter Boys, which is slated to premiere on Thursday, August 28.