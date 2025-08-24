'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston makes surprising confession

'Avengers: Doomsday' to reunite Tom Hiddleston with Chris Hemsworth

Tom Hiddleston, who is globally acclaimed for playing Loki in the MCU, has shared a rare insight about himself.

The 44-year-old is currently promoting his new film The Life of Chuck opened about his first career choice in a latest interview.

Yesterday, the British actor along with co-star Karen Gillan joined Harriet Rose on KISS Breakfast to talk about their new movie which is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

While speaking at the show, Tom revealed the one job he wanted to do when he was younger.

He admitted, “The first instinct so I mustn’t lie to you was I really wanted to play Rugby for Scotland.”

The reason of opting for Scotland team was because his father was Scottish, but he thinks now it is too late for it.

“I sort of harbour a dream like that I would play rugby for Scotland and score the winning try.”

The host when said that the Scotland team would love to have you in the team, Hiddleston responded surprisingly, “At 44? I don’t know if the body can take it. they hit really hard now.”

Work Wise, Tom is all set to reprise his Marvel character in Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release on December 18, 2026.