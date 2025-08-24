Ashton Kutcher makes big career announcement in the wake of controversies

Ashton Kutcher has recently made major career announcement after Sean Diddy Combs and Danny Masterson controversies.

The No Strings Attached actor revealed he’s trying to help take “Soho House” private – a part of a $2.7 billion investment led by New York-based MCR Hotels and private equity firm Apollo.

Ashton took to his Instagram last week to share that being a “proud” Soho House member for the past 15 years, the actor is “investing to help take the company private”.

However, a source spilled to Daily Mail that Ashton has “ulterior motives” for making the investment.

The Killers actor previously used to be Hollywood’s “It guy” but he faced criticism for supporting Danny and over his friendship with the rapper Sean.

With his major investment in the company, some sources believed that the move could open a way for him to revive his acting career.

A source told the Daily Mail that Ashton “has always seen himself as a business-savvy person, and almost a savant,” especially after making “lots of money from tech and on That '70s Show and Two and a Half Men”.

The insider noted that the he may want to make an acting comeback as he already has some “productions in the pipeline”.

But he also “wants to do this Soho House takeover to get in the good graces of influencers, younger businesspeople and Hollywood elite, to make his name mean something like it used to back in the day”.

“Money is nice, and they have all of it, but Ashton wants the clout that he once had, and his dealings with Soho House seem to be his idea to make that happen,” added an insider.