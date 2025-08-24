'F1' director teases collaborative project between Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt?

Tom Cruise is working on new film 'Deeper' with girlfriend Ana de Armas

Joseph Kosinski has shared what movie he would like to cast Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt together in.

The F1 director recently collaborated with Pitt in the 2025 sport action film.

During the promotion of the new film, Cruise showed up at the premiere to show support to his colleague.

Ever since, the two came together on the red carpet, fans have been going crazy and are hoping to see them together in a film.

Joseph, in an interview, revealed, "A reporter asked me a question and said, 'If you could make a movie with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, what would that movie be?”

The Top Gun: Maverick creator responded saying that he would love to make a crossover film between F1’s Sonny Hayes and Days of Thunder’s Cole Trickle.

"And I just kind of threw out this idea that Sonny Hayes comes back to the world of F1 and bumps into his old rival, Cole Trickle, who raced NASCAR in the '90s, and they cross paths again”, the 51-year-old filmmaker responded to Collider.

However, he also thought that it would be “impossible” to make such a movie.

Joseph admitted, "I just thought that would be a really great story, but probably impossible to make. Talk about Mission: Impossible. That would be a tricky, tricky film to pull off."