'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins gets high praise from father-in-law

Lily Collins’ father-in-law Malcolm McDowell may not be tuning in to Emily in Paris, but when it comes to supporting her talent, he’s all in.

Sharing his honest thoughts on his daughter-in-law’s popular series, the English actor revealed it is not his cup of tea.

“To be honest with you, it’s not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that,” without any hesitation he admitted candidly about the Netflix series, which stars Collins as a young woman who relocates to Paris for work.

However, the edge of his blunt critique softened when he made it clear that, no matter what, he would always be his son Charlie McDowell’s wife’s biggest supporter.

“But I’m the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she’s absolutely one of the great actresses,” the Son of a Critch actor added.

Collins, 36, stars in Emily in Paris as Emily Cooper, a woman who juggles her love life, her career at a French marketing firm, friendships and more.

created by Darren Star, the fan-favourite series premiered in October 2020. Its season 5 is currently filming and the much awaited release date has yet-to-be-announced.