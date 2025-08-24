Harrison Ford moves Jessica Williams to tears at ‘Shrinking’ set

Harrison Ford moves Jessica Williams to tears on ‘Shrinking’ set

Harrison Ford left co-star Jessica Williams starstruck with his moving performance in Shrinking season three.

The comedy-drama follows the life of a therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who has an emotional breakdown after the death of his wife, alienating his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell).

His community, including co-workers Gaby (Williams) and Paul (Ford), help him pick up the pieces of his life and move forward.

As season three wrapped, the Love Life star made an appearance in the recent podcast episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, where she lauded Ford's performance and called him "the greatest living actor."

She went on to describe an emotional scene she had with the Indiana Jones star.

"He was weeping, he was joyful, he was all of those things," she said. "But it was one of those moments where they had to come in and be like, 'Okay, Jessica, you're weeping. So I don't know if you'd be weeping as the character.'"

This wasn't the first time the actress shed tears while sharing screen with Ford.

She previously told the Entertainment Weekly that in the season two finale, when Ford's Paul delivers a moving monologue expressing his gratitude for life and friends, she called it "the best acting I've ever seen in person," admitting that she was "weeping" then as well.

While the Daily Show alum didn't share many details, she said the season three scene that left her in awe occurs in her character's office.

"What did I get to do in my life to be here, to work with this guy?" she told Conan O'Brien. "It's insane."

Shrinking season three release date is yet to be announced.