'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton win big at TV festival

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have added another feather to their caps, thanks to their undeniable on-screen chemistry that left fans swooning.

The Bridgerton co-stars won TV Moment of the Year at the Edinburgh TV Festival Awards for their much-talked-about "Carriage Scene" in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series.

In the third season Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Newton) step into the spotlight as the show centers on their long-awaited love story.

Sending fans into a frenzy, the "Carriage Scene" captures the moment the pair reach a turning point in their friendship and ultimately their relationship.

Based on a pivotal chapter in Julia Quinn’s fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the scene shows Colin chasing after Penelope after he realises his true feelings.

What follows is an emotional confession, heartfelt proposal and a steamy makeout session, making it one of the most memorable moments of the season.

The scene was, reportedly, filmed over several days, with parts shot in a sound studio and at Hampton Court Palace.

According to the actors, the shooting was intense due to the confined space, which helped them fully commit to the emotional and intimate nature of the moment.

The scene was praised for its cinematography, the magical chemistry between the leads, and the inclusion of an instrumental version of Pitbull's Give Me Everything.