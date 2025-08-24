Jason Isaacs reveals daughters reaction to first major career milestone

Jason Isaacs shares his kids’ underwhelming reaction on his key success

Jason Isaacs is over the moon about his major career milestone, however, his children remain unfazed by the achievement.

The 62-year-old actor earned his first-ever Emmy nomination in Prime Time Best Supporting Actor for his role in The White Lotus.

Speaking to People magazine at the inaugural Televerse Festival in Los Angeles, the Harry Potter alum, father of two daughters Lily, 23, and Ruby, 20, revealed that his kids were "not even mildly" impressed by the fact that he got his nomination.

"I'm [currently] shooting in Dublin," Isaacs shared. "I went to Montreal for a couple of days to put my daughter's shelves up and put pictures up and blinds and take her shopping and get furniture for [her] apartment. That's all she cares about and that's all she should care about with your parents."

The Patriot star added, "They're not remotely impressed by what I do for a living.”

He went on to share his own personal take on the big success, saying that he tries "not to think about" the nomination.

"I don't mean that it's not incredibly flattering and lovely," he said. "I just know that I've been doing this job for a very, very long time, and very rarely do you get this kind of attention."

The actor says he doesn't like to think about "the prizes bit" of his work. "It's lovely and flattering, but it's not what I do," he explained.

The 77th Emmy Awards are scheduled to air live on September 14 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.