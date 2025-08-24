Cooper Hoffman opens up about missing late father ahead of film release

Cooper Hoffman surprises fans with recent update ahead of upcoming release

Cooper Hoffman misses late father, Philip Seymour, ahead of the release of his new film The Long Walk.

The 22-year-old actor, eldest son of Philip Seymour and Mimi O’Donnell, expressed his wish to receive acting advice from his beloved father.

In an exclusive conversation with GQ on Tuesday, August 19, the Licorice Pizza star reflected on his emerging success, saying, “I was like, ‘I’m so ill-prepared for this.’ The only person I really wanted to talk to was my dad. He’s my favourite actor, but he’s also my dad. He’s also not here. A lot of people idolize their parents because they’re great parents. It’s a different thing to Idolize your parent because you love their art.”

Later in the interview, the Saturday Night actor reflected further on his Academy Award-winning father.

Speaking to the outlet, he added, “So, as much as I would love him to be here and talk to him about acting, I also would be terrified to have him see my stuff and judge my stuff. Not that he would judge it, because he was very empathetic person, and he would probably – hopefully – hold my hand through all of it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Philip, regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation, passed away in 2014 at the age of 46.

For the unversed, The Long Walk is slated for release on Friday, September 12.