Jennifer Holland details undergoing intense training for ‘Peacemaker’ role

Jennifer Holland, who is known for her role as Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker, discussed how she managed to train herself for majority of the stunts in the series.

Emilia Harcourt, who is an agent from the lack ops squad, A.R.G.U.S., immediately showed off her skills in the season 2 premiere episode beating up men three times her size in a nasty bar brawl.

In an interview with People magazine, she gave details on how she managed to perform such stunt.

"I wanted her to look like she could really beat up large men because she does that a lot this season," Holland says of Harcourt. "I'm a very petite person, so I wanted to make sure that it looked real."

Holland explained that she has an "incredible" stunt double who flips through the air and gets thrown across the room, but since Holland takes a lot of the hits in fighting scenes, she rehearses for weeks on scene choreography.

"It was really important to me, for me to be able to do a majority of the fights," Holland said.

"I just can't tell you how much pain I was in after we did all of this stuff," she admits, but adds, "I had such a great time working with that stunts team specifically on this season."

The actress went on to say that she would "love to do a full-on action film," someday.

New episodes of Peacemaker air Thursdays on HBO Max.