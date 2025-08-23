Guillermo del Toro details Jacob Elordi casting process in ‘Frankenstein’

Guillermo del Toro revealed why he picked Jacob Elordi in place of Andrew Garfield after he dropped out from the production of Frankenstein film.

The Saltburn actor is set to star in del Toro's highly anticipated film, months after Garfield passed the role citing scheduling conflicts.

In an interview with Variety, the director revealed that it was Elordi’s "eyes" that got him for the role of the 'Creature'.

"I saw Saltburn and I loved his innocence and openness," the director said. "He plays the victim of a Tom Ripley-type of character, and I thought he played it with a lot of range."

"His character was also capable of being high class and cruel. Jacob’s eyes are so full of humanity," he added. "I cast him because of his eyes."

The admission came months before the film is set to theatrical release before coming on Netflix.

Earlier this month, Garfield, who was initially announced to take on the part, also told Deadline that he was "disappointed" he ultimately wasn't able to do make it work.

"But meeting Jacob felt really serendipitous so that I could really see and hear that, ‘No, maybe he needed that experience more than me,'" Garfield said at the time. "That was cool, to feel that he had a really spectacular time on that job.”

Frankenstein follows the story of the cursed creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac.

Based on the classic Mary Shelley novel, it also stars Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and more.

The movie is set for limited theatrical release on August 30 and on Netflix on September 18.