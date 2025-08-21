Tom Cruise being called UK's 'biggest investor' in entertainment by notable personality

'Jack Reacher' to collaborate with John Goodman, Riz Ahmed in 'Judy'

Top Gun: Maverick famed Tom Cruise has played a vital role in boosting the economy of the UK through entertainment.

He has been known to have gained massive recognition for his contributions. The 62-year-old even received the highest honour from the British Film Institute at the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London this year for his significant support for the UK film industry.

Tom has helped in boosting the tourism sector by filming his popular films extensively at different UK locations.

Earlier today, the Culture Minister of the United Kingdom Chris Bryant discussed the creation of more British Intellectual Properties (IP).

While speaking at the Edinburgh Television Festival, the minister jokingly mentioned the Vanilla Sky actor saying, “Tom Cruise is probably one of the biggest investors in the UK economy over the past decade.”

Bryant basically referenced it to the fact that Cruise’s Mission Impossible movies are mainly shot within the UK, which contributes millions of dollars to the local economy.

The Culture Minister may have quipped about the star, but it was his move to make a wider point about the local IP.

Work wise, Tom is currently busy working on a film titled Deeper alongside girlfriend Ana de Armas.