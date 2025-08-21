Jessica Alba reacts to ex Cash Warren’s new romance with woman half his age

Jessica Alba seemed unfazed after her ex-husband Cash Warren sealed the romance rumours with a much younger flame by locking lips in public.

The Fantastic Four star didn’t just remained unbothered amid the headlines about her ex’s new relationship, she also dropped sizzling bikini-clad photos of herself that looked like a subtle reminder of what he might be missing.

Sharing a photo dump on Instagram she offered a glimpse of her “summer moments” on Wednesday, August 20.

The mother of one posted a mix of photos and videos, including some steamy shots of herself in a two-piece swimsuit while enjoying a pool day.

The carousel came shortly after reports buzzed social media that Warren, 46, was spotted on a romantic outing with 26-year-old model Hana Sun Doerr.

In addition to the pool side photos, the Honey actress also included some workout selfies from the gym, flaunting her toned figure.

It is pertinent to note that like her ex husband, Alba has also moved on. She’s currently dating Captain America actor Danny Ramirez, 32.

Alba and Warren separated in late December 2024 and officially filed for divorce in February 2025.

The split was publicly confirmed in January 2025, with both citing personal growth as the reason behind the breakup.

The former couple shares a seven-year-old son, Hayes Alba Warren, who also made appearance in the Alba’s latest Instagram post.