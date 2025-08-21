Margot Robbie's 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' new trailer sets internet ablaze

Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie much-awaited film is set to release on September 19

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell starrer A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s new breathtaking trailer has been released.

This is the first time the two Academy Award nominated actors are collaborating in a romantic film.

The first official glimpse had already been shared by the makers in May.

Earlier today, Sony Pictures dropped another trailer that showcase both Colin and Margot embracing an unexpected journey together.

The two meet as strangers at a someone else’s wedding and later, go on a beautiful voyage together.

Taking it to Instagram, the production company shared the new look with a caption that read, “Sometimes you have to look back to find your way forward.”

Fans have been pouring in love for the new on-screen couple and express their enthusiasm over the new project. They can’t wait to see the film in theatres on September 19.

One of them wrote, “Got my ticket! Can’t wait to go on this journey!”

Meanwhile, another commented, “Beautiful!!!! I can’t wait to see at the theatres.”

The forthcoming drama film is directed by Kogonada. It also stars Pheobe Wallter-Bridge, Calahan Skogman, Brandon Perea and Shelby Simmons.