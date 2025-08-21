Richard Gadd debuts first look into new series after 'Baby Reindeer'

'Baby Reindeer' creator Richard Gadd lifts the curtain off new look for upcoming show

Richard Gadd revealed his 180-degree transformation for his new character in upcoming series, Half Man.

The 36-year-old Scottish actor, whose series Baby Reindeer earned him several awards after it globally blew up, worked with BBC and HBO for his upcoming release.

Gadd took to Instagram and unveiled his first look for Half Man on Wednesday, August 20.

His new project portrays Gadd in a completely different appearance from his last show as he built a muscular physique, with tattoos and a full beard.

The upcoming drama also stars Jamie Bell, Neve McIntosh, Charli De Melo, and Bilal Hasna.

Bell and Gadd’s characters, Niall and Ruben, are brothers who have reunited after years of separation until an event takes viewers back in time in the pair’s past.

Throughout the series, the audience is given a glimpse into forty years, from the 1980s to the present day, with Mitchell Robertson playing Gadd’s younger version and Stuart Campbell portraying the younger Bell.

The six-episode drama is described as the “highs and lows of Ruben and Niall’s relationship, from meeting them as troubled teenagers to witnessing their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry and challenging moments along the way.”