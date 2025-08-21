Sydney Sweeney avoids addressing controversy in bombshell interview

Sydney Sweeney stays mum on jeans ad backlash in new interview

Sydney Sweeney dodged questions about her recent American Eagle campaign which garnered a lot of backlash on social media.

The 27-year-old actress refused to engage with the conversation whenever the “great jeans” scandal was brought up during her latest interview.

The Euphoria star sat down with WSJ for a cover story and discussed several things, including her earlier bathwater scandal, but the jeans ad which was considered problematic, wasn’t one of them.

In the American Eagle ad, Sweeney talks about blue eyes, blonde hair as great genetic traits, passed down from parents to children.

Due to the word “jeans” which could be a wordplay for “genes,” the ad was accused of being white supremacist and promoting eugenics.

The Anything But You actress was slammed by fans as well as other celebrities like Doja Cat, Lizzo and more, but she didn’t defend herself or the campaign.

However, the brand itself issued a statement in her defence, saying, “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

When asked about her bathwater controversy, Sweeney highlighted the misogyny behind the backlash she received, saying, “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” referring her Euphoria co-star’s Saltburn scene with Barry Keoghan.