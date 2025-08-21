‘The Penguin’ creator finally addresses future of the limited series

Colin Farrell hit series gets important update about season 2

Academy Award winner Colin Farrell’s HBO series The Penguin might get renewal for season 2, but there is a condition.

Creator Lauren LeFranc, in a statement spoke about the prospects of the crime thriller show saying that it has not been discussed yet.

According to her, there is no current status update about the second season. At present, she is excited to read what Matt Reeves has written for The Batman Part II.

"I don’t know— if there is anything there that merits a second season [of The Penguin] or not”, said Lauren.

However, she also feels if something comes up that maker her and Farrell confident that we can top ourselves then there is a chance they might make a second part.

“That’s something that’s really important to Colin Farrell and me, especially; otherwise, we don’t want to do something again if it’s not going to be excellent.”

As per THR, the showrunner also admitted that the project was always intended to be a limited series.

“We were always meant to be a limited series. So, pivoting to a second season is just different — it’s not something we ever really talked about."

The Penguin earned Colin his first ever Oscar nomination.