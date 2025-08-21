Alyson Stoner reflects on becoming mental health coordinator for child stars

Camp Rock star Alyson Stoner, who use they/them pronouns, has recently reflected on becoming a mental health practitioner on a movie set.

The Disney Channel star explained why they decided to work as an on-set mental health coordinator for child stars.

Alyson, who started working since age eight, revealed to The Guardian that they “could no longer feel emotions, let alone portray them,” leading to a diagnosis with alexithymia, a difficulty in identifying emotions.

The Step Up actor pointed out that the disorder was “a response to accidentally traumatising myself on all of these auditions, and following the guidance of adults who had acting manuals that encouraged it”.

Addressing the dark side of child stardom, Alyson recalled their adolescent experience in the industry in their new memoir, Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything.

“My intention is less focused on trying to name, shame and blame individuals, and more to empower people with information,” they said.

Alyson added, “I’m choosing to believe that once we know more and know better, we will choose better, especially for children.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up that they have been certified as a mental health coordinator for TV movies and stage productions.

“ I can be on the set helping young ones to get into the character and out of character particularly around intense themes.

Meanwhile, the actor made their onscreen debut as the co-host of Disney Channel’s Mike’s Super Short Show in 2001.

They also made an appearance in few episodes of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and That’s So Raven, as well as the Cheaper by the Dozen and Camp Rock movies.