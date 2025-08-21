Oscar Isaac is ready to reprise role as Poe Dameron on one condition

Oscar Isaac is ready to reprise his role as Poe Dameron on one condition

Oscar Isaac opened up about reprising his role in the Star Wars franchise.

Isaac, played Poe Dameron, a plucky pilot for the Resistance, in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He returned for 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Nearly a decade later, the actor told Variety that he would be open to reprising the role, but on one condition.

"Yeah, I’d be a Star Wars again if there was something good to do with that," he said.

This is not the first time Isaac has expressed his desire to return to the franchise.

Previously, in an interview with Deadline, he said, "I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun."

However, before he could start focusing on any sort of Star Wars return, the Moon Knight star is gearing up for the impending release of Frankenstein starring alongside Jacob Elordi.

Isaac will bring the iconic monster's creator, Victor Frankenstein, to life in the live-action adaptation of Mary Shelley's iconic 1818 novel from director Guillermo del Toro.

Frankenstein is slated for selected theatrical release on October 17 and a Netflix release on November 7.