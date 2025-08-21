Emmy-nominated actor joins Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day film’s already stellar lineup just got more exciting with the addition of an Emmy-nominated actor.

It has been reported that Tramell Tillman will be joining Tom Holland and Zendaya in the upcoming Sony and Marvel movie.

While details about his role in the web-slinging adventure have been kept under wraps, Variety confirmed that the Severance star will be showing off his acting chops alongside Holland’s Spider-Man, Zendaya’s MJ Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

In addition, other cast members, including Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas, round out the cast with their mysterious new roles.

Helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, the much-anticipated installment in the franchise will mark the fourth film in the Holland-led Spideyverse.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

On the work front, Tillman currently stars as Seth Milchick in the award-winning Apple TV+ series Severance, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

He is also juggling his schedule with in-production roles in the Amazon/MGM film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother and Lena Dunham’s Netflix film Good Sex.

Tillman also starred opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.