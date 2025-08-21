Mikey Madison keeps low profile since earning her Oscar: Here’s why

Mikey Madison has recently shared rare insight into her life after becoming an Academy Award winner earlier this year.

The Anora star discussed her brief break after winning an Oscars for Best Actress in a new interview with Vogue Italia.

“I feel like everything around me has changed, and I think that’s increasing my need to withdraw into myself,” said the 26-year-old.

Scream actress revealed that she’s “extremely introverted” but she also has “a big desire for adventure”.

“It’s a conflict I’ve always felt, but it’s gotten worse lately,” stated Mikey.

When asked about her absence from social media, the Better Things actress replied, “I'm not on social media, I never regret missing a party or a dinner, but it seems like society is forcing me to do so.”

Mikey noted that people “pretend to be someone we're not to make others feel comfortable”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Lady in the Lake actress opened up about her aspirations.

“It’s wonderful to meet people who are at the peak of their careers and choose to remain kind. That’s exactly what I want to be,” she told the outlet.

Mikey expressed her admiration for people “who nurture their ‘sense of playfulness’”.

“I’d like to be indulgent with myself, too. My mom said to me just the other day: ‘If only you could see yourself the way you see others, you’d be so much happier,’” she added.