Austin Butler pokes fun at feline co-star in 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler is set to star in the upcoming crime thriller Caught Stealing, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

The film follows Hank Thompson, a former high school baseball star who gets caught up in a world of crime and violence after agreeing to cat-sit for his neighbor.

Butler joked about the film's feline co-star, Tonic, saying, "I wasn’t allowed to look him in the eyes - it was in his contract. He did his four years of drama school, but he always knew his lines and when he showed up, he would show up with a flair."

Despite his humorous remarks, Butler developed a close bond with Tonic, ensuring the cat's welfare by giving him treats after tense scenes.

"He did his four years of drama school... He always knew his lines," Butler quipped. Co-star Zoë Kravitz also praised Tonic, saying, "But he was actually great – it wasn’t as hard as we thought to work with him."

Kravitz jokingly referred to Tonic as a "diva," highlighting the cat's diva-like behavior on set.

The actor performed all his own stunts for the film, which included hanging from a building six floors up and getting hit by a co-star. "I thought about Jackie Chan... I just like to commit!" he explained.

The physically demanding role left Butler with bruises all over his body and nearly cracked a rib. To prepare for the role, Butler underwent an intense workout regime, including hip thrusters and squats, to buff up as a former star baseballer. He also consumed pizza and beer to reflect Hank's drinking problem.

When asked if they had ever been caught red-handed stealing, Kravitz shared a story about shoplifting earrings from Claire's as a kid.

"Ok the one thing…I stole earrings from Claire’s when I was a kid but the security guard came up to me and asked what was in my pocket. It’s not great- but it’s all I got!"

Caught Stealing is based on the novel of the same name by Charlie Huston and features an ensemble cast, including Regina King, Bad Bunny, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Carol Kane.

The film is set in 1998 New York City and promises intense action sequences and a chaotic descent into a world of gangsters, violence, and survival.