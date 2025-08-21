‘Mission: Impossible’ clever YouTube release sparks buzz among fans

Mission: Impossible fooled its fans with a surprising release of Final Reckoning on YouTube.

The film was originally released in cinemas on May 21.

The Tom Cruise-led franchise posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that, "The mission was compromised. So we had one option left: release everything. Full movie on YouTube now. #MissionImpossible," alongside adding the link to it.

However, once fans clicked on the link, they were taken by surprise that instead of approximately three hours long film they came across an image suggesting that an IMF spy radio is relaying a message.

The video featured an audio recording of a long string of dots and dashes, which turned out to be the script of the eighth film.

"A secure livestream of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning full movie is running now," read the description.

While referring to the rouge AI that IMF aims to destroy in the film, the description continued, "But the Entity has infiltrated every major streaming platform, so this livestream was compromised.

"The full script had to be transmitted in Morse Code to avoid detection. We need your help decoding it. Your mission begins now."

Fans on X shared their thoughts with one user writing, "Peak trolling [crying emoji]."

"The entire script in Morse Code. Insane! Love it lol," responded another individual.

One fan penned, "You fooled me, f---rs."

"You geniuses....," said one more.

The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie marked Cruise's farewell to character Ethan Hunt.

Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg also starred in the film.