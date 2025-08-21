Kristen Dunst expresses desire to star in ‘Minecraft 2’

Kristen Dunst, known for her role as MJ in 2002’s Spiderman, revealed why she is looking forward to be a part of Minecraft 2.

The actress, who has previously teamed up with critically acclaimed directors like Sofia Coppola, Lars von Trier, Jane Campion, Alex Garland, Derek Cianfrance and Ruben Östlund, talked about earning a lump-sum amount of money.

In a conversation with Town & Country magazine, the Oscar nominee made the surprise revelation that she would happily star in Minecraft 2 "because her kids loved the first one and because she’d like to make a pile of cash."

She added, "Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?"

A Minecraft Movie, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, dominated the spring box office with $955 million worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing movie of 2025 so far.

In an another interview with the same publication, Coppola praised the actress.

"Kirsten makes cool choices," Coppola said. "She’s never hokey. She can be fully sincere and in touch with emotions without ever being embarrassing."

The Marie Antoinette filmmaker further noted, "I love working with her and I know she gets me, and I’m excited for her to be the age she is now. I feel like she’s in her Gena Rowlands age and can do complex roles."

While the news of Minecraft sequel still hangs in the air, Dunst’s new film Roofman Cianfrance-directed crime comedy with Channing Tatum is set for world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month before an October 10 theatrical release.