Lucas Bravo brings ‘breath of fresh air’ to Shailene Woodley’s love life

Lucas Bravo romance proves to 'breath of fresh air' for Shailene Woodley

Dating Lucas Bravo is not just a rebound but a refreshing new chapter for Shailene Woodley.

While the Divergent actress is clearly head over heels for her French beau, he’s also earned the seal of approval from her close friends, even though the two actors have only been together for six months.

A source close to the pair divulged that romance with the Emily In Paris star proved to be a "breath of fresh air for her," after The Fault In Our Stars actress’ previous relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

Raving about the Ticket to Paradise actor’s character, the confidante described him as an "uncomplicated, kind, not pretentious and emotionally present," claiming that Woodley’s friends already "love him."

"It’s the total opposite of her dynamic with Aaron," the insider told People. "She’s happy, light and having fun again."

They further noted that the 33-year-old American actress "isn’t looking to rush anything" and is "focused on living in the moment" and enjoying the "whole new vibe."

The Big Little Lies actress and Bravo, 37, first sparked romance rumours in March after their PDA-packed outing in Paris.

In May, the Freedom actor went Instagram-official by sharing several cosy photos from the lovebirds’ visit to the desert in Slab City, California.

For the unversed, Woodley and Rodgers were previously engaged. They called it quits in 2022 after almost two years together.