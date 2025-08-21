Rita Wilson sends supportive message to Nicole Kidman amid marital woes

Amid growing fan speculation about Nicole Kidman's marriage to Keith Urban, American singer and actress Rita Wilson shared a brief message of support for her longtime friend.

Earlier this week The Perfect Couple actress shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram from her family trip.

While the photos captured the Big Little Lies alum posing with her daughters, who are 17 and 14 years old, and even her younger sister Antonia Kidman and niece Lucia Hawley made appearances in the carousel, the country star was noticeably absent from the family trip.

Urban reportedly did not join them for the summer vacation due to his tour commitments in Australia.

However, his absence only fueled fans’ suspicions about ongoing marital issues.

"Summer memories [red heart emoji] Now back to school [sparkle emoji]," the Babygirl star captioned the post, which was met with an outpouring of love and admiration from fans.

Amid the supportive messages, Wilson’s comment stood out as a subtle gesture of encouragement.

"Enjoy every drop of that beautiful water and love. [blue heart emoji]," she wrote, possibly hinting at the importance of soaking in family moments, despite the noticeable absence of Nicole’s husband.

Nicole, 53, also shared a brief clip of herself diving into the water and resurfacing, likely the "that beautiful water" Wilson, married to Tom Hanks, referenced in her comment.