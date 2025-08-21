Pierce Brosnan eyes James Bond revival with unique style

Pierce Brosnan eyes James Bond revival in unique style

Pierce Brosnan teased a possibility of returning to the James Bond franchise as the iconic spy but with a twist.

Brosnan, who played James Bond before of Daniel Craig opened up about his desire to be part of the franchise once again.

In an interview with the Radio Times, via Entertainment Weekly, the Mamma Mia! actor said that if director Denis Villeneuve has "something up his sleeve" for the upcoming 26th Bond film, "I would look at it in a heartbeat."

"Why not? It's great entertainment," said Brosnan, adding of his own "senior citizen" potential as "a craggy, 72-year-old Bond" again. "It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics, who knows?"

He also revealed that he and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan "have been listening to the drumbeat of expectations of who’s going to be the next James Bond."

"There are many great candidates out there, and I'm sure they're going to make it a spectacle of delight," added the Thursday Murder Club star.

James Bond is based on British author Ian Fleming's famous character, who first appeared in the 1953 novel Casino Royale.

Brosnan played the character in four films, beginning with 1995's GoldenEye and ending with 2022's Die Another Day.

As of now, fans can enjoy Brosnan on Netflix in The Thursday Murder Club releasing on August 28.