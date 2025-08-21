Jacob Elordi details undergoing intense transformation for ‘Frankenstein’

Jacob Elordi opened up about the gruelling on-set experience while filming Frankenstein.

Frankenstein, written in 1818 by Mary Shelly, followed the story of a brilliant but reckless scientist, Victor Frankenstein, who created an intelligent yet ugly looking "Creature" for science experiment. However, when the Creature gets rejected by its maker he begins to seek deadly revenge.

In an interview with Variety, the Saltburn star revealed that to fully get into Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Issac) monster, he spent 10 hours in the same chair.

"There are so many different layers to the costume," Elordi told the outlet of transforming into the monster with translucent skin.

"When he's born, he's wearing nearly nothing," he continued. "His chest is open and his head is high."

Elordi added, "Then, as he starts to experience pain, as we do as a teenager, he starts to hunch his shoulders. And as an adult, he closes off."

The Kissing Booth actor said that on days when he had an early make up call, he would arrive at the makeup trailer at 10 pm and sit in all night to transform himself into the monster, who is meant to be composed of different body parts.

"You throw time away when you make a film like this," Elordi said. "I stopped having a clock, and I would just wait till the SUV arrived."

The actor went on to explain that to him when the car would come to pick him up it meant that "it was time to go. I didn’t do breakfast, lunch or dinner, or think in terms of morning, afternoon, night. It was just one time."

Despite the hectic and demanding schedule, Elordi kept things professional which earned praise from the film's director Guillermo del Toro.

"Never once did he come to me and complain," del Toro told outlet. "Never once did he come to me and say, ‘I’m tired. I’m hungry. Can I go?’ And he put in 20-hour days."

Frankenstein is slated for selected theatrical release on October 17 and a Netflix release on November 7.