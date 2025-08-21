Glen Powell rejects James Bond rumours with shocking statement

Glen Powell addresses rumours about playing next James Bond in upcoming installment

Glen Powell is addressing rumours about playing the next James Bond in upcoming installment.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, rumoured to be in the running for the role, said the character should instead be played by an “authentic Brit” rather than an American.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, best known for his roles in Twisters and Anyone But You, explained why the part should not be offered to him under any circumstances.

He told the outlet, “I'm Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond.

“My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond. Get an authentic Brit for that job. That's who belongs in that tuxedo.”

While sharing his candid thoughts on the iconic role, Powell also admitted he may return for a sequel to Anyone But You if things works out for the team.

In addition, the Everybody Wants Some actor expressed his interest in directing but said he is holding off for now, preferring to learn from the filmmakers he is currently working with.