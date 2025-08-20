Jennifer Aniston’s wedding plans laid bare amid Jim Curtis romance

It looks like the third time might be the charm for Jennifer Aniston.

The Friends icon is reportedly ready to tie the knot with her new boyfriend Jim Curti amid their blooming romance.

A source close to the pair, who made their debut as a couple in July, divulged intimate details from their wedding plans.

"Jen and Jim are crazy about each other, and she’s at a stage in life that’s tired of the dating playing field," one source told Radar. "She’s going ‘all in’ on this romance."

"They talked about a future together on their first date," the insider explained, spilling further beans about their potential wedding plans. "They’re excited to be tying the knot, and want to exchange vows on the beach in Cabo, in front of a small group of trusted friends."

This will be Aniston’s third marriage, and she’s reportedly planning something intimate and simple. First the Murder mystery actress was married to Brad Pitt, from 2000 to 2005. Her second marriage was to Justin Theroux, from 2015 to 2018.

As for Curtis, he was previously married to Rachel Napolitano, and they reportedly divorced soon after the birth of their teenage son, Aidan.

Given the fact that The Morning Show star has already introduced the self-help guru to her close circle, including her Friends co-star Courteney Cox during a recent double date earlier this week, the confidant claimed that they are taking their relationship to the next level sooner than expected.