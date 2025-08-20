'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston shares big update about 'The Night Manager 2'

Tom Hiddleston to feature in 'Avengers: Doomsday' alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Hiddleston has shared an exciting update for fans, who have been waiting eagerly for season 2 of The Night Manager.

The Marvel actor, who is also known as Jonathan Pine in the 2016 thriller show, confirmed the new season previously.

Recently, he appeared for an interview on The One Show hosted by Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo along with the star cast of his new film, The Life of Chuck.

During the chat, the presenter showed messages to Tom coming from the viewers expressing their anticipation for The Night Manager 2.

The Loki star looked directly into the camera and simply replied by saying, "Coming soon!"

Last year, the most-loved show received commissioning from both Amazon Prime and BBC for the third and fourth parts with Hiddleston reprising his role as a night manager at a luxurious Cairo hotel and former British soldier.

Previously, he also addressed his return to the show for another season saying that he is looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett.

The thriller show also featured Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki in pivotal roles.