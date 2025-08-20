Ellen DeGeneres eyes Hollywood comeback?

Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly planning a return to Hollywood and for this to happen, she’s relying on her industry friends.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that she can start her old career which she had to leave in 2022 because of toxic workplace claims.

However, now an insider said, “It seems utterly delusional to her pals, but she really believes she can go home again and jump-start her old career.”

The source pointed out that Ellen has had a “chance to regroup in England; she's refreshed, and enough time has passed”.

Therefore, the retired American comedian noted that she “can slowly work her way back to where she believes she belongs, on TV and being the biggest talk show host in America despite her horrific fall from grace,” explained an insider.

A year ago, Ellen moved to the Cotsworlds with wife Portia de Rossi in November 2024 to live a simple life away from spotlight.

But after a year of rural living, the former talk show host is ready for a change.

The source opened up that Ellen “still has people to hit up that were loyal to her from the show, like Kris Jenner and Jennifer Aniston, who said they'd have her back”.

“And now she's holding them to their promises to quietly spread the word that Ellen is available,” spilled an insider.

Meanwhile, another source added that Ellen is “enjoying” her time in England and the “deals take a long time to negotiate,” but she's ready to go again and “rebuild her TV empire”.

“If she got a good gig, of course she'd leap at it,” concluded an insider.