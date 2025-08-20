Pamela Anderson finally confesses her love for Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson has finally made surprising confession about her love for Naked Gun costar Liam Neeson.

Sharing her working experience with Liam for the first time, the Baywatch alum revealed that she felt comfortable in his company.

“He’s such a gentleman, such a sweetheart, so giving and generous, and so complimentary and supportive that, you know, you can’t help but fall in love with him,” gushed the 58-year-old in a new interview with OK! magazine.

Pamela noted that they do share “chemistry” and off-set, “he’s a bit silly”.

The Last Showgirl actress mentioned that Liam “has that little boy sense of humour and he’s funny”.

“On set, I don’t think we broke too much, but in rehearsals, we’d be playing around and having a bit of a laugh,” explained the Playboy veteran.

Earlier in July, a source spilled to the Daily Mail that both stars have been dating “for a while”,

“Pam is very drawn to Liam because he is totally open to her way of thinking and living, and especially her approach to fame, which is impressive,” pointed out an insider.

Another source further said that they've “managed to keep the long-distance romance private” by spending time at her house in Canada.

“Pam cooks and gardens at home... it's wholesome and appealing and very un-Hollywood and Liam loves that,” added an insider.