Courteney Cox approves of 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston’s new romance

Seems like Jennifer Aniston’s new love gets Courteney Cox’s seal of approval.

Earlier this week the actress, who rose to international fame for her role as Rachel Green on hit sitcom Friends, stepped out with her new beau Jim Curtis on a date.

The new couple in town was joined by Aniston’s Friends costar Cox, 61, and her fiancé Johnny McDaid.

On Monday evening, August 18, Aniston, 56, and her new love interest enjoyed some quality time at a Japanese restaurant Nobu.

Shortly after the two exited the celebrity hot spot with the Golden Globe award winner sheepishly following her her salt-n-pepper fox beau, her long time pal was later seen leaving the pricey eatery with McDaid, 49.

The four tried to keep a low profile after dining on premium grade-A sushi by the sea.

The Morning Show star and her 50-year-old beau, who is a life coach and hypnotist, have been together for several months, making their debut as a couple in July.

Now that the Murder Mystery actress has introduced Curtis to her close friends, it appears she’s taking the relationship to the next level with engagement rumours already swirling.

According to sources, Aniston and Curtis are enjoying their new romance and choosing to take things one step at a time.

Introducing him to her inner circle may be a sign that the couple is getting serious, possibly heading toward engagement and even marriage.