Dakota Johnson spills the tea on her friendship with Madonna

Dakota Johnson has recently spilled the tea on her longtime friendship with the Queen of pop, Madonna.

The Hollywood beauty offered rare insight into her friendship with the Material Girl crooner in an exclusive interview with E! News.

When asked about her latest hangout with the American singer, Dakota replied, “I really love her.”

Reflecting on her bond, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress revealed that they have been “weird friends” for a while.

“I met her when I was really young because she did a movie with my stepfather (Antonio Banderas),” recalled the 35-year-old.

The Madame Web actress told the outlet that she got to know Madonna later because “we were going to work together” on some project.

Interestingly, Dakota noted that they have “always kind of circled each other”.

However, gushing over Madonna, the Materialists actress said, “She’s like an energy to be near that’s so beautiful and so wild.”

“It’s just cool that she even wants to talk to me,” added Dakota.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress discussed her upcoming movie, Splitsville, which is going to release in theatres on August 22.

“I think people can expect a very raw, honest and messy look into the lives of four people who love each other a lot and in a state of self-exploration as well as maybe midlife crisis,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Dakota quipped that she’s not “qualified” to give any “notes on relationship” in response to a reporter’s question.