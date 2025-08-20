Seth Meyers latest post leaves fans wondering how Andy Samberg would react to it

Seth Meyers, Andy Samberg have running joke in Hollywood

TV personality Seth Meyers recently shared his grief as he lost his beloved pet dog, Frisbee.

Even with all the anguish, he could not resist joking about the popular rivalry between his pet and actor, Andy Samberg.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star had repeatedly made fun comments about “not liking” Meyers' dog that it became a running joke in Hollywood.

A famous outlet when publicized the news of death of the dog, while referring to it as “famously disliked by Andy Samberg”, Seth also took it to his X account to respond to them.

He simply wrote, “She also disliked him, FWIW.”

Back in April, Seth described his dog’s relationship with Andy in a statement that read, “He’s hated my dog since she was little and now she’s 14.”

On August 19, the 51-year-old shared an emotional post biding his last farewell to Frisbee. Fans have been wondering how Samberg would react to the news.

One of them commented on the social media post, “Does anyone have an alibi for Samberg?”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “Frisbee getting the last laugh by dying for Andy's birthday is diabolical.”