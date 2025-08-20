'Friends' cast skips Matthew Perry’s second birthday since death: Why?

'Friends' cast remains silent on Matthew Perry's special day

No words from Friends cast on Matthew Perry’s special day two years after his tragic death.

On Tuesday, August 19, fans marked Perry’s second birthday since his passing on October 28, 2023.

However, his Friends co-stars remained silent, with no public messages or tributes from Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, or Matt LeBlanc, at least, not yet.

Nevertheless, the official Instagram account of the globally loved sitcom paid tribute to Perry, who played the fan-favorite Chandler Bing.

Marking what would have been Perry’s 56th birthday, the team shared a short and sweet message alongside a throwback photo of the actor from his younger days.

"On this day, we remember Matthew Perry," the caption read.

The comments section of the social media post was quickly swarmed with emotional and heartfelt tributes from fans with one writing, "I always forget he’s gone, because every time I rewatch Friends his light is there shining."

"Thank you, Matthew, for all the joy, comfort, and laughter you’ve given us. You’ll always be a part of our lives, etched in the heart of FRIENDS and in every laugh shared around the world," another added.

In addition, his Fools Rush In co-star Salma Hayek also remembered the late actor, honouring him with an emotional tribute on his birthday.

Perry starred in Friends for the entirety of its 10-year run, from 1994 to 2004. The popular show followed the lives of six young adults in New York City, with Perry's character being one of the core six.