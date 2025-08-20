Kevin Costner finally breaks silence on Horizon sexual assault claims

Kevin Costner has recently made major decision against Horizon sexual harassment accusations.

The Hollywood actor finally filed a declaration on August 18 in L.A. Superior Court, where he mentioned that Devyn LaBella’s claim of an “unscripted rape scene” on one of his Horizon movies is “a blatant lie”.

“Devyn's claims against me are absolutely false, and it is deeply disappointing to me that a woman who worked on our production would claim that I or any other member of my production team would make one of our own feels uncomfortable, let alone suffer the ‘nightmare’ she has invented,” wrote the 70-year-old in a new motion.

Kevin noted, “My belief is that Devyn's claims were designed, through the use of false statements and sensationalistic language, to damage my reputation.”

“These allegations are so patently false I can only assume that the purpose was to use this sensationalistic language to embarrass and damage me and the Horizon movies,” alleged the Yellowstone star.

While speaking of allegations “involving the words “rape and assault,” Kevin revealed that it has been an “absolute nightmare even at the high cost of this lawsuit (financial and personal)”.

“I will always speak up to defend myself and my crew against false allegations,” declared the Hidden Figures actor.

Interestingly, other collaborators of Kevin who worked on the Western movie’s scene, also filed declarations asking the court to dismiss Devyn’s case.

In a declaration attached to the motion, the Field of Dreams actor incorporated dozens of photos of Devyn taken on the set of Horizon.

The scene in question, he wrote, “was a buildup and foretelling of two violent rape scenes that occur offscreen” and included “twelve witnesses”.