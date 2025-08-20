Brad Pitt resumes filming after mourning loss of mother

Brad Pitt finally makes way back to work after mom Jane's death

Brad Pitt is finally making his way back to work after the death of his mother at age 84.

The Fight Club actor, who recently mourned the loss of his mother, Jane Pitt, was spotted in costume on Tuesday, August 19, in Los Angeles while filming a sequel to his 2019 film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

A source spoke to People magazine about Pitt’s whereabouts following his mother’s passing on August 5, 2025.

The insider revealed that the 61-year-old is “being his usual professional self despite this personal tragedy.”

Jane’s death was announced by her family in an obituary that read, “Known affectionately as Grammy, Jane found immense joy in celebrating each grandchild’s uniqueness through one-on-one traditions lovingly known as 'Your Special Day.’ These treasured moments remain among the fondest memories for all 14 of her grandchildren."

For the unversed, Pitt previously spoke about his mother in June during an exclusive interview with Today show host Savannah Guthrie at the screening of his latest film, F1.

At the time, he said, “I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning. To Jane Pitt — love you, Mom.”

Pitt is the eldest of his siblings; Doug and Julie were born after his career took off.