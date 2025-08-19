Johnny Depp was NOT the first choice for popular film 'Edward Scissorhands'

Tim Burton's 1990 film also featured Winona Ryder and Dianne Wiest

Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp is considered as one of his most prominent works in career.

What many people don’t know is that the 62-year-old was not the first choice for the role. Rather there were many other big names attached to the project.

Before Johnny, The Dark Knight famed Gary Oldman was initially chosen to play the titular character.

In a statement, he revealed that director Tim Burton wanted him to portray the role.

“It was a small list. My agent thought I had a really good chance of getting it. They said to me, ‘Read the script.’ They sent the script over, and I basically said, ‘I don’t get it.”

The 67-year-old actor and filmmaker confessed that he turned down the offer as he did not understand the script.

The Darkest Hour actor added, "You have to remember at this point in time you’re not looking at Tim Burton’s whole body of work.”

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I read this quirky, strange little script, and I didn’t get it. The Avon lady and the kid with the scissor hands. It just didn’t register with me. I said to the agent, ‘I just don’t understand this. It’s not my cup of tea.’"

Other names attached to the script included Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks and John Cusack.