‘Harry Potter’ star shares surreal experience on HBO series

Dominic McLaughlin shares his 'surreal' experience at 'Harry Potter' set

Harry Potter star Dominic McLaughlin recently described his “surreal” experience shooting for the upcoming HBO TV series.

The 11-year-old actor, who is set to play Harry Potter in the highly anticipated adaptation, candidly spoke about his time on the set of the fantasy-drama.

In an exclusive conversation with BBC News, McLaughlin was asked how he felt after wearing the iconic Hogwarts uniform for the first time.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “A bit surreal, to be honest. I was always a huge Harry Potter fan when I was younger. And it was like the dream role, of course, so I’m thrilled to be able to be doing it.”

Alongside the Grow star, Alastir Stout and Arabella Stanton will portray Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively, in the much-awaited series.

Earlier, Harry Potter’s showrunner Francesca Gardiner and filmmaker Mark Mylod praised the young three leads, saying, “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness the magic together onscreen.”

Besides Harry Potter, McLaughlin is also busy promoting his new film Grow, which was released on Saturday, August 16.

For the unversed, Mylod’s forthcoming series is scheduled to release in 2027.