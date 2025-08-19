Jimmy Kimmel recalls fearing 'prison sentence' because of Matt Damon

Jimmy Kimmel shares shocking incident about 'Oppenheimer' actor

Jimmy Kimmel has shared a horrific incident that almost killed Jason Bourne star Matt Damon.

The 57-year-old recalled the night when Damon visited Kimmel’s house for dinner.

"Matt Damon was over at my house one night for dinner”, he said.

Jimmy opened that he had made pork ribs, on which the 54-year-old actor unfortunately got choked.

He told Variety, "I made pork ribs. He came late, was very hungry, and started eating fast. He started choking on a pork rib.”

According to the Late Night Show host, the pork ribs were stuck down in Matt’s throat for almost an "hour and a half" that he started fearing about a "prison sentence" if the latter ended up dying at his home.

Jimmy opened, "His brother was there. I said, 'We have got to get him to the hospital,' because if he dies in my house, I’m going to prison for the rest of my life.”

The American comedian admitted that he was afraid that "I will never be able to explain this as anything other than a murder."

Kimmel than looked out for remedies online to help Damon out. "We did a lot of YouTube-ing and finally concluded that eating little bits of bread was the way to get that rib to work its way down into his stomach — and bread saved him. We tried the Heimlich many times”, he shared.