'It' famed Stephen King wants THIS actor to play him in biopic





Stephen King picks three names suitable to portray him in biopic

Stephen King, popularly known for his horror novels, has shared who he would love to be portrayed by in a biopic based on his life.

In a recent interview, the legendary author also known as the “King of Horror”, was asked how he would feel if a biopic will be made on him and who Stephen would like to see leading the film.

The Shining writer added that he would like that idea and would love to see Brad Pitt playing him.

But the 77-year-old also thinks that the Bullet Train star will not do it.

During a fan conducted interview for The Guardian, King added, "I would love to have a good-looking leading man, but I don’t think Brad Pitt would do it. He is a lot better-looking than me.”

He then picked two more actors Christopher Lloyd and Kyle MacLachlan, which according to him, would be suitable in portraying him in a biopic.

“I’m a little bit on the elderly side now, so I’d say maybe Christopher Lloyd or – who’s the guy in Twin Peaks, the main tall guy? Kyle MacLachlan."

Many of Stephen’s novels have been transformed into movie namely It starring Bill Skarsgård, Jack Nicholson’s The Shining, The Green Mile and Misery.