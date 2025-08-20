Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen reignite ‘Star Wars’ roles rivalry

Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen reignites their ‘Star Wars’ roles rivalry

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen thrilled their fans with an appearance at the Fan Expo Chicago on Sunday.

McGregor who played Obi-Wan and Christensen who starred as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader participated in a panel reflecting on their legacies within the Star Wars universe.

Reported by Entertainment Weekly, as they wrapped up their session and was on the way out, the duo engaged in an impromptu lightsabre duel.

Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker’s relationship evolved from master and apprentice to bitter rivals. The rivalry stemmed from Anakin’s struggles with dark side and Obi-Wan's attempts to guide him.

During the panel, Christensen looked back on their character’s most iconic face-off, the duel on Mustafar from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

"The one that Ewan and I did at the end, our battle on Mustafar, that was something that we were really looking forward to getting to do," Christensen recalled.

"From the get-go, we knew there was going to be this big battle between Anakin and Obi-Wan that was going to result in this epic lightsaber battle."

The 44-year-old actor further revealed that he and McGregor "spent a lot of time, months training and practicing, trying to get the fight as good as it could be."

Star Wars franchise have several new projects in development, including The Mandalorian & Grogu is scheduled for release on May 22, 2026, with Jon Favreau directing.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: Starfighter, is set for May 28, 2027, with Shawn Levy directing.