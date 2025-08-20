Jenna Ortega new romantic comedy film gets exciting update

Jenna Ortega new romantic comedy film gets online streaming date

Jenna Ortega's new romantic film Winter Spring Summer or Fall, in which she stars opposite Percy White Hynes, will soon be coming on streaming platforms.

The coming of age film of Wednesday co-stars is slated to stream on Paramount+ beginning on September 1.

Directed by Tiffany Paulsen, the official summary for the film read, "Remi (Jenna Ortega) has her future figured out Harvard in the fall, making her parents proud, and following the path she’s always expected to take."

It continued, "Then she meets Barnes (Hynes White), who lives for the moment and makes her question everything. As their love story unfolds through the summer, Remi faces a choice stick to the plan she’s always known or risk it all for a life she never saw coming."

Previously during the Tribeca Film Festival, Paulsen said, "One of the beautiful things about this movie is, yes it’s Jenna’s audience and you could say it’s a Y/A love story, but we also felt we were crossing genres and crossing [the boundaries of] where you might put [the movie] a certain age category."

Dan Schoffer penned the script. Josh Shader, Brad Krevoy and David M. Wulf produced the project.

Cast also includes Marisol Nichols, Elias Kacavas, Adam Rodriguez, and Jacqueline Emerson.