Jenna Ortega gets honest about her fears as a young Hollywood star

Jenna Ortega has recently shared rare insight into her life as a young star in Hollywood.

The Wednesday actress opened up about her fears and struggle in the industry in a new interview with Vogue Mexico and Latin America for September issue.

Jenna, who has Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage, said that she didn’t feel heard earliers in her career.

“Being young and assertive is intense for a lot of people, as a woman,” began the 22-year-old.

Jane the Virgin actress noted that she has “always known what it's like to not have a voice, and that terrifies me”.

However, things have changed for Jenna in the industry after the success of her Netflix series.

The You actress mentioned that she doesn’t want to be in that situation again.

“But for me, it's just about making sure I use my voice in the most professional, efficient, and kind way possible,” explained Jenna.

“The Iron Man 3 actress pointed out that for most of her career, she never knew how to “express” herself.

“I was very young, I didn't know anything about the industry, perhaps because of certain professional experiences I'd had in the past that were a little more difficult,” disclosed Jenna.

The Disney star said, “I shut myself away and became very insecure about my place.”

Jenna didn’t mention the name of the production house that inculcated this fear in her.

The actress believed that working environments should “always be a collaborative experience”.

“The best work often comes from the ideas of a group of people and a collective vision,” she added.