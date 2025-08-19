Mean Girls: Secret that made Lindsay Lohan’s film iconic revealed

When Mean Girls hit theaters over two decades ago, it instantly etched itself into pop culture history, however it was a surprising casting twist that the final lineup turned out to be the perfect blend.

Lindsay Lohan, who became the film’s relatable heroine, Cady Heron, wasn’t originally meant to play the "new girl."

She was first eyed for a very different role that would eventually go to Rachel McAdams: the deliciously ruthless queen bee, Regina George.

Director Mark Waters recently revealed the behind-the-scenes shift in the 2004 teen comedy classic, explaining that Lohan’s initial energy matched Regina’s sharp edge.

"She’s just much more forceful and a really strong personality. I remember reading the Regina scenes with her and she was amazing," he said.

At the time, Lohan had just starred in Freaky Friday, also helmed by Waters and was riding high on the film’s success.

The main challenge came in casting Cady. As the director recalled, "When we went to cast Cady, we couldn’t find anybody."

Then came McAdams in the scene who had impressed Waters during her audition but for a different role.

At 25, the Canadian actress was deemed too old to play Cady, a high school newcomer. However, when the team couldn’t find their Cady, they revisited McAdams for Regina and everything clicked.

The filmmaker explained in an interview with Variety that McAdams’ slightly older appearance added a necessary edge, "Her reading a little bit older worked because it brought a certain power and maturity to it."

As for Lohan, then 17, the change was disappointing at first. In a later interview with The New York Times, she admitted that the age gap on set made things difficult.

Despite the uncertainties, Mean Girls went on to gross over $130 million worldwide, became a cult favorite, inspired a hit Broadway musical, and most recently led to a 2024 movie musical remake that earned over $104 million globally.